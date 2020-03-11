HORRIFIC! UK Man Finds Nest of Deadly Brazilian Spiders on a Banana

Spider nest on banana (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is very common to see bananas turning black when kept for more than a day or two. And there are some spots that begin to appear on the fruit skin. But a man in the UK was shocked when he saw a weird lump on one of the bananas, and it popped open a dozen of deadly spiders! Yikes! And not just any spiders, but these were among the world's deadliest ones, the Brazilian Wandering Spiders. A bite from this spider can prove fatal to humans. So imagine the dread of facing almost a dozen on them together. Venomous Redback Spider Attacks and Kills a Baby Brown Snake in Adelaide! (Watch Viral Video).

Nick Southam picked up four bananas from supermarket Lidl in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire. He was eating one of them, when halfway through he noticed a lump on the banana skin. Getting curious, he cut open the limp after he had finished eating. "I cut the lump open after finishing it, and tiny spiders came out. It had small eggs on the side of the banana. They were dozens of the tiny things but I didn't know where they came from. They were not very active and they would not survive well in our climate," he told in a report to The Sun. Very few of the spiders were alive, as most of them had already been dead.

Nick clicked pictures of these tiny creatures and researched about it online, to realise they were among one of the dangerous ones, the Brazilian Wandering spiders, also known as a Ctenidae. "I also found out they’re the deadliest spider in the world. I find it interesting if a little scary," he told in the report. Two Curious Men Poke Furry Mysterious Hibernating Animal in a Mexican Cave & It Erupts Into Thousands of Spiders Nesting (Watch Video).

About Wandering Spiders:

The wandering spiders can grow upto 20 cms. Often feasting on other spiders and smaller reptiles, they also eat mice. If these spiders bite a human, they will experience severe burning pain at the site of the bite, sweating. But the symptoms become worse affecting a person's blood pressure and heartbeats. The body can even go into a shock.