Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, now known as X, the platform has brought in some significant changes and changed how people use the forum. From promoting the Blue Tick to now starting payouts, the social media platform is becoming a medium of earning money with terrific impressions. Many Indian creators have also posted about receiving their payouts from X. If you, too, are interested to know it all works, read on. Twitter Ads Revenue: X Pays Indian Creators in Second Ad Share Round, Users Share Screenshots.

Elon Musk announced the monetisation programme for those who are subscribed to the Twitter Blue program. The ad revenue is now being shared with these creators. The Twitter ad revenue-sharing program allows creators to make money from the platform. Here is how it all works.

How to Get Creator Payouts on Twitter?

The first requirement to enrol for payouts is having a subscription or a verified account.

Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations. The subscription rates are Rs 900 per month.

Have at least 15M organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last three months. Twitter Aka X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned X Working on Feature To Allow Users To Sort Posts on Someone’s Profiles.

The additional criteria include posting tweets in the past 30 days and maintaining an active follower count of at least 500. You will also need to get a Stripe account from which the payments will be processed for payouts. The eligibility criteria states you must be 18 or older and have a complete profile inclusive of an account name, a bio, a profile picture, and a header image. If the company picks you for the Subscription program, you are eligible. There are specific Subscriptions Creator terms and rules that you will find in their Help Center.

You won't instantly get paid. You need to have organic growth and build a following. Payouts are determined by a creator's location and the platform where the monetisation products are offered. Keep checking the Help Centre for more details about the creator payouts.

