There are various accusations and claims about United States President Donald Trump, but here is something that is making desi netizens laughing. An old video of hijab-clad woman claiming to be Donald Trump's daughter has gone viral. The clip from Pakistan has surfaced online amidst Tump's denial to accept defeat in the 2020 Presidential elections to Democrat Joe Biden. She refers to Trump as her "Walid" and says that he called her mother "careless". Donald Trump Supporter Tomi Lahren Says US President Wise Like an 'Ullu' Trying to Impress Indian Diaspora, Desi Twitterati Can't Stop Laughing at This H-OWL-Er! (Watch Video)

In the video, she can be heard telling the reporters, "Donald Trump is my real father and I want to meet my father." She said that Trump and her mother had an argument over taking care of it. She also talks about celebrating Christmas and decorating the tree when she was young. The video which had earlier gone viral in December 2018, has gone again started doing rounds. She addresses herself as Ammara and says that she wants to meet her father. The video has gone viral with people laughing at her claims. The comments section is filled with hilarious reactions to the video. Some share tweets of Trump that garnered funny reactions in the past. Donald Trump's Orange Face Becomes Target of Funny Memes and Jokes, US President Tweets It's Fake But Says 'Hair Looks Good'.

Pakistani Woman Claims to be Donald Trump's Daughter:

Meet this Pakistani girl who is claiming that she is Daughter of US President Donald Trump. "I'm a serious Person, I'm not joking, I'm trump's Daughter" claims Pakistani Girl Ammara . #JustPakistaniThings😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0a2Q4kVLSk — Asim Khan (@AsimKhanTweets) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, is the father of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. He is currently in The White House which many have been terming as his attempt at a "soft coup" to dismiss Biden's win. The President-elect is set to enter the White House with First Lady Jill Biden in January 2021.

