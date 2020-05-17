India's Got Talent! TikTok User Arman Rathod is Impressing Twitterati With His Incredible Dance Moves, Check Out His Viral Videos

TikTok Dancer goes viral (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

While a bunch of people are fighting over which is a better platform YouTube of TikTok, we have seen some incredible talent in the later coming up time and again. A lot of people have become famous on TikTok with their showcase of incredible talent. Joining the list is Arman Rathod, a dancer whose moves imitate Hrithik Roshan so well. A video of this dancer from a seemingly humble background dancing on You Are My Soniya Bollywood song is going viral on Twitter. India's Got Talent! TikTok Dancer From Humble Background Stuns Everyone With His Killer Moves! (Watch Video).

TikTok is a great platform for upcoming artists, as they have got a chance to showcase their talents to an audience. Arman Rathod is a dancer with some incredible moves that can match up Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan. It is not clear if it is his account of someone else is uploading videos of this dancer. Meanwhile, one Twitter user informed Rathod is from Valsad. We checked his TikTok account where he has over 763,000 plus followers and over 15 million likes on his video. A Twitter user shared a video of him dancing with a caption, "C'mon Twitter Make him FAMOUS". Within a day it has garnered over 3 lakh views and people are showering him with praises. Brick-Maker's Heart-melting 'But I love you Daddy' Viral TikTok Video Rakes a Whopping 11 Million Views in 1 Day! But Here's Why We Wish More for the Duo.

Check The Viral Video Here:

C'mon Twitter Make him FAMOUS 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/o06ozeT3tz — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020

Another Twitter user replied to give little more details about this dancer and compilation of his videos. Check his tweet below:

Extremely talented, Arman Rathod from Valsad. This is the kind of talent that need to be promoted from #TikTok but rather we are more concerned about the 6kkaass of the TeamNawab. Guys make him famous.😍@iHrithik @PDdancing @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/D2hGS5nDV1 — Akshay ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ अक्षय (@FollowAkshay1) May 16, 2020

A lot of people are now sharing these videos on their timelines tagging celebrities to get their attention to this underrated talent.

Check More Videos of Arman Rathod Here:

Forms of Dance

Wow!

So Swift!

Kolaveri Action

Many of his videos have over a million views and the one which has been shared on Twitter has crossed over 28.8 million views! This is not the first time a great dancer was spotted on TikTok. Back in January, a dancer by the name Yuvraj Singh floored everyone with an exact copy of Michael Jackson's dancing. The video went viral over Twitter and got the attention of Hrithik Roshan. Now let us see is Arman Rathod creates the same magic. Nevertheless, his talent is amazing!