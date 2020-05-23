Instagram Name Change Prank Memes and Jokes Surface Online Poking Fun at Those Who Became Victim of this Latest Hilarious Trend!

Instagram Name Change Prank Memes (Photo Credits: memes_kii_dukaan/ _hukkeri/ Instagram)

With the lockdown to continue being in place, people are spending time on social media more than ever. Participating in various challenges, online games, sharing videos and pictures and even stalk the profile of celebrities or favourite bloggers, have all become a part of everyday routine. In addition, Instagram is all up with many games and quizzes to keep the users entertained during this difficult time. They are quite successful in all the challenge, but the latest prank seems to have been a bit too much for Instagrammers. So, people are being asked to take part in another challenge called the ‘Instagram Name Change.’ Netizens have reportedly got messages to change their name for fun, but they got stuck with it for two weeks. Yes, the latest prank includes Instagram users to change their names into something funny and unable to change it for 14 days, straight. Now those who have become the victim of this poor challenge, hilarious memes and jokes are here to give some LOL moments, as you cannot undo to what you might have done—changing your Instagram handle names. Beware! Instagram Name Change Prank Will Make You Look Stupid For 14 Days; How Can You Change The Profile Name Back?

Challenges have become the latest trend, and people are following them insanely, as they are confined to stay indoors. ‘Guess the Gibberish,’ and ‘Gesture Challenge’ are the few viral trends on Instagram. And the latest one being the name change prank. Followers ask to change your name on the platform twice. Some of them might convince you to change it into something funny, saying they do the same. But it’s a trap! Once you change your name, you are unable to undo it and stuck with it for 14 days. Hence, your account will display the name you just changed.

Users who became the victim of this latest Instagram prank are unable to change their name again, and instead stuck with it. People are now making memes and jokes, making fun of those who have fallen for this mischievous prank.

So, now you know what you have to do. If you do not want to fall in this trap, ignore to all those who have been asking you to change your name. Because once you do it, you are stuck with the changed name for two weeks. All the challenges and games are fine, but not this latest prank.