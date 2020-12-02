The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed on December 1 annually to raise awareness of the atrocities of modern slavery. The observance was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly on December 2. It focuses on eliminating present-day forms of slavery like trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, child labour, forced marriage, and child labour. While slavery was previously considered a norm, it is the work of some great minds that made it a crime. However, human trafficking still continues in different parts of the world. As we observe International Day for the Abolition of Slavery in 2020, here are some famous abolitionists who fought to end slavery.

According to the UN, an estimated 40.3 million people are in modern slavery, including 24.9 in forced labour and 15.4 million in forced marriage. Do you know that there are 5.4 victims of modern slavery for every 1,000 people in the world? And 1 in 4 victims of modern slavery is children. Women and girls affected by forced labour accounts for 99% of victims in the commercial sex industry, and 58% in other sectors.

Frederick Douglass

Born into slavery in Maryland in the 1800s, Douglass became the first African-American citizen to hold a high position within the U.S. Government. When Douglass was sold, the wife of his owner taught him alphabets, despite the ban on teaching slaves to read and write. He grew to become a man with understanding o human rights and ideology.

Sojourner Truth

Born into slavery in New York, Sojourner Truth went on to become an American abolitionist and women's rights activist. She escaped slavery with her daughter in 1826. She went to court to get her son back and become the first black woman to win such a case against a white man in 1828

John Brown

John Brown was an American abolitionist who helped free and escape slaves along the route of the Underground Railroad. He also created the League of Gileadites, a group formed to protect black citizens from slave hunters.

Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman who was born into slavery “conductors” of the Underground Railroad. Tubman was known for the trips she made to the South at least 19 times in order to guide more African-American slaves to freedom.

Harriet Beecher Stowe

She was an American abolitionist and author who came from the Beecher family. She is known for her novel Uncle Tom's Cabin, which depicts the conditions for enslaved African Americans. It is a narrative of the abolition movement and helped pave a pave the way for women in public affairs.

While slavery would be historic now, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), more than 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. While it is not defined in law, it is used as an umbrella term that defines forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking. Exploitation through threats, violence, coercion, deception, and/or abuse of power is also a part of it, says the UN.

