Mumbai, April 10: Gujarati artist Geeta Rabari recently staged a night-long singing event in Rapar, Kutch, which turned out to be a huge success. Her performance pleased the audience so much that they showered her with gifts and currency notes totaling more than Rs 4 crore rupees to convey their gratitude.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos and images from the incident that demonstrate how it literally ‘rained money’ in Gujarat. Gujarat: Devotees Shower Notes on Bhajan Singer Kirtidan Gadhvi During Fund Raising Event in Navsari, Nearly Rs 50 Lakh Donations Received (Watch Video).

Geeta Rabari Showered With Currency Notes

Rabari also held a singing show during the consecration ceremony of Nandevi Mata Nav at Tharad, Banaskantha, in addition to her performance in Rapar. People continued to flood her with notes to demonstrate their admiration for her singing on this occasion as well.

Notably, Rabari began singing while she was in school and was born in the Kutch village of Tappar. She has earned a good name in the Gujarati Singing Industry owing to her singing prowess and knack for bhajans and folk melodies, with several of her songs becoming household names. Viral Video: Former Sarpanch Showers Notes at Nephew’s Wedding in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Rabari has contributed incalculably to Gujarati folk music overall, and her concerts continue to enthral audiences all over the nation. Her popularity is evidence of Gujarat's rich cultural legacy, and the state's culture has embraced her music as an essential component. The adoration and support she has garnered from her followers are proof of her talent and the uplifting effect that her music has on listeners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).