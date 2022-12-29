The devotees who had come to a bhajan progamme organised by Swami Vivekananda Eye Mandir Trust in Navsari of Gujarat showered rupee notes on the singer Kirtidan Gadhvi. The Bhajan programme took place on Wednesday, December 28. "A bhajan program was organised in Supa village by the Swami Vivekananda Eye Mandir Trust for the collection of donations for the welfare of people who need eye treatment. The program received donations of around Rs 40-50 lakh," reported ANI quoting Folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi as saying. Lioness Roams Casually in Open Cultivated Farm in Gujarat As People Fearlessly Stand and Watch The Big Cats in Viral Video.

Check Tweet:

Gujarat | A bhajan program was organised in Supa village by the Swami Vivekananda Eye Mandir Trust for the collection of donations for the welfare of people who need eye treatment. The program received donations of around Rs 40-50 lakh: Folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi (28.12) pic.twitter.com/MaOfc7v8dk — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Devotees Shower Notes on Bhajan Singer Kirtidan Gadhvi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)