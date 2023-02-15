According to Ivana Knoll, she turned down the opportunity to join the adult website XXX OnlyFans. The "World Cup's hottest fan," who gained notoriety in Qatar, claimed she received numerous invitations to join the XXX site while the competition was going on. Ivana, 30, allegedly received "10 calls" and "20 emails" per day from organisations requesting that she sign up for OnlyFans. The former Miss Croatia winner, however, claimed that she is "not for" joining the XXX adult-only website that sells explicit content. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Goes Half-Naked in Qatar Desert To Celebrate 3 Million Followers on Instagram, See Her Bikini Photo.

When she was asked about brand deals, she told TMZ Sports: "I usually don't take everything that they offer me, because I like to work with brands who I like, and not many of them, because I like to present what I really like, not just what is paid to me." She further said: "About OnlyFans, I remember during the World Cup I got like probably ten calls per day, and maybe 20 emails about opening an OnlyFans."

When quizzed if it was fans or agencies asking her, she said: "From everybody, from the agencies, and I was like 'I don't know why they cannot accept that I don't want to open one', it's not everything about money." Ivana continued: "I don't judge, I'm just not that kind of person. It's not for me. I tried to explain that it's not about money always, I care about reputation." Before the World Cup, she had 600,000 Instagram followers. Today, she has over 3.5 million. Additionally, she intends to attend the 2026 World Cup. Ivana declared: "I would like to be a Fifa ambassador for the next World Cup, or for a club who I like."

Ivana Knoll Was Dubbed FIFA World Cup 20222's Hottest Fan

She Has Been Extensively Travelling

And Some More

Right from her first appearance in a body-hugging, cleavage-revealing dress for Croatia vs Morocco game to her last appearance in racy butt-sculpting leggings that was again a Croatia vs Morocco fixture, Ivana Knoll gained major popularity. Many had thought Ivana would wind up with her stay in Qatar with Croatia national football team’s win in the third-place playoff. Still, the 30-year-old was spotted at the Lusail Stadium enjoying Argentina vs France final clash.

