Former Miss Croatia and die-hard Croatian football supporter Ivana Knoll’s ‘campaign’ at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar officially ended on December 18 with Argentina’s win over France in the final. Many had thought Ivana would wind up with her stay in Qatar with Croatia national football team’s win in the third-place playoff. Still, the 30-year-old was spotted at the Lusail Stadium enjoying Argentina vs France final clash. Ivana, like always, flaunted her provocative dressing style, wearing butt-sculpting leggings. However, she ditched the Croatian flag's signature red, blue and white colours this time around and wore a black and grey checkered crop top with white leggings. Ivana Knoll, “World Cup’s Sexiest Football Fan”, shared hot photos from her last appearance, much to the delight of her fans and supporters. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Goes Half-Naked in Qatar Desert To Celebrate 3 Million Followers on Instagram, See Her Bikini Photo.

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll For The Last Game!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

Dressed For The Occasion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

