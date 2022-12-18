Ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Right from her first appearance in a body-hugging, cleavage-revealing dress for Croatia vs Morocco game to her last appearance in racy butt-sculpting leggings that was again a Croatia vs Morocco fixture, Ivana Knoll gained significant popularity. Of course, it included backlash from many calling her out on disrespect shown towards the host nation’s cultures, but she remained unfazed. And in this process, Ivana Knoll, ‘World Cup’s Hottest Fan,’ reached 3 million followers on Instagram. She celebrated this feat by posting a half-naked bikini photo posing in the middle of a desert in Qatar!

View Half-Naked Photo of Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Posing in The Middle of Desert in Qatar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

