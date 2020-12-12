James Charles & Charli D'Amelio have found themselves in hot water after sharing their thoughts on Brandin Bernard case. However, James Charles took to Twitter to defend himself and Charli D'Amelio saying that "You can't win." The YouTuber and TikTok star took to Twitter to speak out about the execution of Brandon Bernard. James Charles wrote that his "heart hurts," and that he is "Disappointed but not surprised by the SCOTUS petition rejection as well. We need a government that listens to our voices. This f--king sucks." Bernard was being constantly defended by Kim Kardashian and was sentenced to death in 2000 for his involvement in the murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley. USA Executes Convict Brandon Bernard For Murder & Carjacking Committed 20 Years Ago.

Charli D'Amelio expressed remorse in a similar tone and wrote on Twitter, "after not being on my phone all day i checked twitter to see what is going on with brandon bernard and i'm incredibly disgusted to see him be put to death... he does not deserve this and it breaks my heart that our outdated legal system is taking the life of an undeserving man."

However, not many people were happy the way James and Charli addressed the situation. A Twitter user remarked, "Isn't kinda weird how the first sentence is 'After not being on my phone the whole day' like your a TikTok star. It's weird how @jamescharles @iamlorengray @dixiedamelio weren't in their phones today? Brandon has been trending all over the internet. It's just f--king weird."

Charles replied to the person that he & Charli had been "making content FOR our social media accounts" all day. He further said, "I didn't hear about Brandon Bernard until tonight when I checked twitter during a few minute break in between videos, & after reading about his situation, I posted right away," he explained, adding, "It's impossible to speak about something going on if you don't KNOW about something going on, & it's also never wise to speak about a situation, especially to a large platform, before fully understanding it as well."

The makeup mogul also said, "You can't win. Ignore something, people are upset. Speak about something, people are still upset. Instead of focusing anger towards influencers, we should be directing our anger to our country's f--ked up legal system that unjustly took the life of Brandon Bernard today," he continued. "Justice will one day be served and it's important that we use our voices and platforms to hopefully make a change for the better."

Kim Kardashian tweeted about Brandon's case in the hours preceding his death. She shared, "Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I've ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn't over."

