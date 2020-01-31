Januhairy 2020 Photos Take Over Social Media as Women Mark the End of This Year’s Movement by Boldly Showing Off Their Body Hair!
Do you really need to remove body hair? A growing number of women says, ‘nope.’ Body hair is embraced by females across the world who proudly shows off their unshaven underarms, and unapologetically share pictures of their visible leg hair. Yes, it was the month of ‘Januhairy,’ where girls are celebrating their body hairs, by boldly showing it off on social media. Sharing pictures of their hairy armpits, legs, hands and all body parts, women are bracing hair growth like never before. As the month is ending, many more photos of females celebrating Januhairy 2020 surfaced on social media. Twitter and Instagram are filled with many images accompanied by the hashtag, #Januhairy.

Laura Jackson initiated the movement in 2018. She was a drama student at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. Unlike ‘Movember’ and ‘No-Shave November’ which is meant to increase awareness about prostate cancer, Januhairy is a movement aimed to make people comfortable with the idea of having body hair. Encouraging every woman to ditch the razors and let the body hair grow naturally has indeed seen a massive involvement as girls and females of all ages show off their hairy body parts on their social media account. Januhairy 2020: Women Share Pictures of Their Armpits, Legs and Hands to Celebrate Body Hair and Break Stereotypes. 

Januhairy could not have been celebrated any better. The idea is indeed, appreciable. Acceptance is all in rage. Everywhere you look, social norms and beauty standards are redefined. Especially in regards to body images and cultural expectations about how a woman should present themselves in public. Januhairy is an empowering campaign for everyone to accept their body, just the beautiful way it is.