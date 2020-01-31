Januhairy 2020 Photos Take Over Social Media as Women Mark the End of This Year’s Movement by Boldly Showing Off Their Body Hair!

Women Celebrates Januhairy (Photo Credits: @AkilahPerformer/ @janu_hairy/ Twitter)

Do you really need to remove body hair? A growing number of women says, ‘nope.’ Body hair is embraced by females across the world who proudly shows off their unshaven underarms, and unapologetically share pictures of their visible leg hair. Yes, it was the month of ‘Januhairy,’ where girls are celebrating their body hairs, by boldly showing it off on social media. Sharing pictures of their hairy armpits, legs, hands and all body parts, women are bracing hair growth like never before. As the month is ending, many more photos of females celebrating Januhairy 2020 surfaced on social media. Twitter and Instagram are filled with many images accompanied by the hashtag, #Januhairy.

Laura Jackson initiated the movement in 2018. She was a drama student at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. Unlike ‘Movember’ and ‘No-Shave November’ which is meant to increase awareness about prostate cancer, Januhairy is a movement aimed to make people comfortable with the idea of having body hair. Encouraging every woman to ditch the razors and let the body hair grow naturally has indeed seen a massive involvement as girls and females of all ages show off their hairy body parts on their social media account. Januhairy 2020: Women Share Pictures of Their Armpits, Legs and Hands to Celebrate Body Hair and Break Stereotypes.

Januhairy Pics Take Over Social Media:

“A lady is polite, well-mannered, respectable, restrained, courteous, genteel. She doesn’t speak to loudly, swear or grow out body hair.” Well I guess we are all unladylike then 🖕🤷‍♀️ #januhairy pic.twitter.com/KxzLLUP11b — Januhairy (@janu_hairy) January 24, 2020

Body Hair is Natural!

@janu_hairy These pics are from last year but I'm posting them now haha. Just me loving my pits 😊❤🙌🏽 #januhairy pic.twitter.com/w3wvweU4nz — Akilah Muhammad (@AkilahPerformer) January 28, 2020

And Beautiful!

Januhairy!

“I was told stories in dance class where my teacher shaved a girl for fear of hairy armpits affecting her ballet exam. I had it easy because I‘m white cisgender; speak to those from all backgrounds. There are harsh realities for those who don't share my privilege.”#januhairy pic.twitter.com/oublodHhLL — Januhairy (@janu_hairy) January 22, 2020

Hairy Legs' Love, Always!

I'm getting terrible internalised hatred of my hairy legs today. It was the Gillette company that started women shaving in the last 20s when new flapper dresses were flashing more flesh, so to sell more blades, Gillette told women their hair was unsightly@janu_hairy #januhairy pic.twitter.com/iARszTmTed — Alice & Boogles (@Wooden_MariaGO) January 21, 2020

More Pictures:

We All Should!

Ending this month saying I believe in #januhairy. I think we should do what we want with our bodies. Me, I must admit I have foolish reasons to keep all hair in my body; it’s too damn cold! Daily drawing 663 #illustration #desenhos #ilustracao #comic #januhairy2020 pic.twitter.com/P3fK8rX5HC — Imaginary Thinking (@JoanaAzevedo) January 31, 2020

Januhairy could not have been celebrated any better. The idea is indeed, appreciable. Acceptance is all in rage. Everywhere you look, social norms and beauty standards are redefined. Especially in regards to body images and cultural expectations about how a woman should present themselves in public. Januhairy is an empowering campaign for everyone to accept their body, just the beautiful way it is.