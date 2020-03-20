Japanese Artists Draw Mythical ‘Amabie’ to Ward Off Coronavirus From the Face of Earth! (See Pictures)

Drawings of Amabie (Photo Credits: @AlabasterPizzo/ @GaijinGoombah/ Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has led people to stay back at home, maintaining social distance. At the time of the pandemic, where COVID-19 cases are unfortunately increasing, individuals, on the other hand, are adjusting to cope with the present situation in a hope to contain the spread. Work from home, self-quarantine and social distancing are significantly trending on social media. Amid all this, comes Japanese artists who have flood their Twitter timeline with the drawings of ‘Amabie’ a mermaid-like spirit that comes from the sea and tells prophecies. The reason they are drawing the mythical creature is to ward off coronavirus from the face of Earth! Yes, you read that right. Many Japanese Twitter users are showing their illustrations of the mythical creature in a hope to end the pandemic soon. ‘Work From Home’ Continues to Trend As Netizens Share Glimpses of How Self-Quarantine Looks Like Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The three-legged mermaid with long hair and beak, the Amabie falls within the tradition of the yokai, which is a supernatural monster or spirit in Japanese culture and is said to have appeared from the waters near Kumamoto. As per the mythical tale dating back to 1800s, the creature would emerge from the sea to tell prophecies about the upcoming harvests and potential destruction from the disease. During the time of the epidemic, legends believe that people are supposed to draw Amabie and share it with everyone who is ill. Dating During Coronavirus, How to Host a Virtual Happy Hour, Virtual Dinner Party & Others Are Top Google Searches During Pandemic.

Hence in response to coronavirus, online artists and illustrations are doing just that. Everyone is posting their versions of the mythical creature on Twitter, in a hope to ward off the epidemic.

Ok let’s see everyone’s Amabie drawings to stop this plague pic.twitter.com/AsLQikalY4 — Alabaster Pizzo (@AlabasterPizzo) March 18, 2020

I had a little bit of time to goof around with, so I finally made myself an amabie! Stay safe and stay well! #アマビエ pic.twitter.com/y7bvEbE5dF — Gaijin Goombah (@GaijinGoombah) March 18, 2020

Legend says the Amabie is said to cure illnesses by looking at an image of it. I figured that during a time like this we can use some hope and share something neat from another culture.#amabie #アマビエ #artwork pic.twitter.com/WsaSmFcyO5 — ✨Briana✨ (@brianak_artist) March 18, 2020

In 19th c. Japanese legend, #Amabie appeared off the coast with advice on how to keep crops bountiful & people healthy. She said in case of epidemic we should draw her picture and show it to everyone. Centuries later, the internet is obliging. ❤️ via https://t.co/VmgJEv4qVO pic.twitter.com/wj4MPUAfnD — PerpetualPollen (@PerpetualPollen) March 17, 2020

japanese artists are drawing Amabie, a yokai that came out of the sea and told people if an epidemic occurred to draw her and show it to everyone. my auntie told me to draw her!! 💧🙏✨ #アマビエ #amabie pic.twitter.com/ORACvHjHgW — Katie Aki, Honky Tonk Angel (@jinxland) March 18, 2020

It is heartening to see such a creative display on social media. Drawing from their own folklore, Japanese artists created images of solidarity, which is extremely important in such dire time. About 246,577 cases of coronavirus are reported globally with 10,050 deaths. It is important for all of us to stay united and motivated.