Did you ever think of your period—and everything that comes along with it as gross? Girls? At some point in life, maybe you did! Jasmine Alicia Carter, an artist, is working to change that very perception through her stunning creations. While most women dread the time-of-the-month, Jasmine, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, uses her blood to paint canvases, and even use it as face masks at times. Her Instagram account, which goes by the name, ‘Awaken the Woman in You,’ captures her amazing journey and paintings which she created with the help of menstrual blood. We must say, her creations are as pure as the period blood and the pictures and videos of the art are so empowering.

There have been so many debates around menstruation and the myths that come along with it. Often, women are taught to hide the fact that they are on their period. Women carry different experiences and opinions around the monthly cycle. So, the ladylike woman, Jasmine decided to challenge the stigma and turn things up a notch by painting with her period blood.

View Pics of Her Period Art!

Through her art, Jasmine tries to connect with her body entirely. The artist creates beautiful yoni paintings and others, which depict the physical aspects of the female body and enjoys investing time in making something beautiful, which the society has conditioned us to believe is the opposite.

Isn't it So Beautiful?

Menstrual Art!

Jasmine has received significant support on social media, since she started creating the works in 2014. With more than 17K followers on Instagram, her paintings are just so empowering, and no women should miss any opportunity to take a look at them. Period artist, as she likes to call herself, her social media is full of pictures and videos, capturing the entire process of her art.

'Make the Invisible Visible!'

Black Holes!

Menstrual Blood for Face Mask & Painting!

We are so casually encouraged to enshroud and be discreet about our most innate, human life-giving processes, that we often forget to celebrate ourselves, as women. It is time to break the stigma! Jasmine is one of those few artists who paint and create canvases using period blood. Instead of dreading her monthly bleed, she is using the opportunity to empower women across not to be ashamed of their period blood. It is so much more liberating!

