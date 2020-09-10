A Canadian farmer captured the reaction of a 'jealous' emu when she touched a resident mini-donkey that was keeping the bird company on the farm. Karen, the emu can be seen hissing into the camera after the farmer touched the donkey. Amanda Kendall said that Doug, the donkey and emu get along well at her farm in Verona in Ontario and gets a little angry if anyone tries to touch it. Kendall told Storyful the emu is “in love” with the donkey and does not appreciate any other creatures showing him any type of affection. Kendall was quoted as saying, "Doug loves me. Karen is a hateful, jealous emu, so this is how she treats me about 94 percent of the time." The 'terrifying' video has now gone viral with people laughing at the bird's reaction. Scared Emu on The Run Refuses to go Home! Pet Bird Named Ethel Evades Authorities in South Yorkshire, Owner Makes Plea to Help Her Get Back Home!

In the video, the emu can be seen going back and forth at Kendall when she tries to touch it. The bird first hisses at her and then walks back, but realises that Kendall is try got follow the donkey again. The bird which is very protective about the animal gets hissing all over again. There are alpacas also on the farm, but it seems the bird is assigned to guard the little donkey.

Emu Hisses at Woman For Touching Mini-Donkey:

She can be heard saying something to the emu but it is no mood to listen to her. However, the mini-donkey can be seen grazing in the farm in the background not realising anything about the possessive emu. In the end, the bird can be seen going back to her companion after trying to keep everyone away from her love!

