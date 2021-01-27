Jumping the COVID-19 Vaccine line can now jeopardise your job. Yes, it can now cost you your livelihood if you attempt to jump in the lines for receiving COVID-19 vaccine. Just recently The chief executive officer of a Canadian casino company and the Spain Chief of Defence Staff resigned after being ticketed for breaking emergency rules. The Canada CEO, Rod Baker, who was being bought by Apollo Global Management Inc. has resigned after being ticketed for breaking emergency rules to travel to a remote town in northern Canada to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Germany Challenges Efficacy Report of AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine.

He has served as Great Canadian Gaming Corp.’s CEO since 2011 and has been charged for violating Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act as per Matthew Cameron, a spokesman for the cabinet office of the Canadian territory. Both Baker and his wife, Ekaterina Baker, were charged after the couple arrived in Whitehorse, Yukon’s capital city, on Jan. 19. They travelled to the community of Beaver Creek violating a 14-day self-isolation rule. They received the Moderna vaccine there BUT for that, they claimed to be new employees at an area motel, the CBC reported. COVID-19 Vaccines Risk: Pregnant Women in Australia Warned of Coronavirus Vaccines, Wait Until More Data; Advised RANZCOG.

Great Canadian announced Baker’s resignation on Monday and said Terrance Doyle, the company’s president for strategic growth and chief compliance officer, will take the CEO position in the interim. German Care Home Workers Accidentally Given 5 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine at Once.

“Great Canadian’s board of directors has no tolerance for actions that run counter to the company’s objectives and values. Since the onset of the pandemic our overriding focus as a company has been on doing everything we can to keep our people healthy, and to enable our communities to combat the spread of Covid-1" Chuck Keeling, a spokesman said according to The Mint.

