Mumbai, February 18: Kayla Lemieux, a trans teacher from Canada, who made last year made headlines and became famous for wearing giant prosthetic breasts rarely wears them. Multiple reports in the news claimed that the Ontario trans teacher only wears her prosthetic breasts inside her classroom and not when outside. These reports have now raised questions about Kayla's costume.

Last year in September, Kayla gathered international attention when videos showing her wearing fake boobs to class in Ontario, Canada went viral on social media. Back then, the Canadian school defended Kayla after she went viral for wearing giant prosthetic breasts in the classroom. However, new reports claim a totally different story. Ontario Trans Teacher Wears Massive Fake Boobs to Class, Canada School Reportedly Defends Kayla Lemieux Prompting Backlash, Watch Viral Images & Videos.

A report in New York Post has claimed that Kayla Lemieux was spotted without her giant prosthetic breasts outside school. Surprisingly, a neighbour has alleged that the trans teacher was seen in public dressed as a man. The neighbour, who stays in the same apartment complex as Kayla told The Post, "He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently."

The neighbour also claimed that Kayla only puts the fake breasts while he is teaching or when he is out for a walk or cops visit him. Interestingly, The Post also received rare and exclusive pictures which show Lemieux walking on a residential street in Ontario without the prosthetics. Reportedly a few years ago, Kayla went by the name of Kerry. Kolkata Transgender Teacher was Asked ‘If breasts are real’ in School Interviews.

Recently, she was spotted leaving Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario wearing her prosthetics, however, the gigantic breasts came off. Reports said that Kayla shopped at a department store as a woman and later came out of her home dressed as a man. While parents have raised complaints, school has said that Kayla is transitioning teacher who wants to express herself as a woman.

