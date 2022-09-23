A Canadian school, Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario is reportedly defending their trans school teacher who sparked a protest after turning up to classes with big prosthetic breasts drooping around her waist. The teacher who goes by the name Kayla Lemieux went viral on social media for her "clownish" busts which as per the netizens are unsuitable in an academic environment. Viral clips of the trans teacher, show her operating a cut-off saw in a room while wearing tight shots and fake balloons-like breasts. As per news reports, Halton District School Board Chair Margo Shuttleworth said there have already been protests and furious complaints against the teacher. However, the school is said to be defending the 'gender expression' rights of the teacher. Kolkata Transgender Teacher was Asked ‘If Breasts Are Real’ in School Interviews.

Watch The Viral Video, Right Here:

I don't remember my shop teacher looking like this🧵 pic.twitter.com/pHHr58Zspa — King Royce Lopez II 👑 (@hippojuicefilm) September 14, 2022

Canadian School Defends Trans Teacher With Prosthetic Breasts

The Debate Is Catching Up and HOW!

