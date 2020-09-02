Call him Neo, John Wick, Johnny Utah or just Ted Keanu Charles Reeves, the man has won million hearts with so many different characters. Keanu Reeves turns 56 today and this day will be incomplete if we do not list out the funny memes and jokes about the actor, author, comic book writer-director and musician, all in one! While we know that Keanu Reeves is the closest we will come to perfection, he has also given us a lot of meme material to LOL at! Tbh most of these memes are about how smitten the internet is of him. Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon and grew up in Toronto, you might want to check out Keanu Reeves Birthday Special: From Constantine to John Wick, 5 Kickass Movies.

He has been named the "internet boyfriend" because of the huge female fan following. But do you know where it all started? Keanu Reeves memes started pouring in ever since back in 2010 when the Matrix star was clicked by paparazzi eating a sandwich alone. Fans soon started making memes out of the picture that was called "Sad Keanu". Other memes show the differences between Reeves' reel life and his real-life persona. Check out some of the best Keanu Reeves memes:

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves in real life in movies pic.twitter.com/vlDdPi2rem — terry (@sherlockify) June 10, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaviarasu 🤘 (@poet_king12) on Sep 1, 2020 at 8:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey Meredith (@jeffrey_meredith) on Sep 1, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

I finally figured out something I can tweet that no one will disagree with me on: Keanu Reeves rules. — Bruce Greene (@brucegreene) June 10, 2019

Aren't these hilarious? Well, jokes aside, Keanu Reeves also has a heart of gold. Remember the time when he gave up the back-end profits on The Matrix sequels for the special-effects and costume teams working for the movie? Also, the time when he made sure to take care of the fellow passengers after their plane made an emergency landing in Bakersfield! Keanu Reeves has done some great work. He has even launched a foundation funding children’s hospitals and cancer research.

