Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 56th birthday today. The actor has been a fan-favourite since the '90s. And he continues to be one, not just with his movie stints. The internet is flooded with stories about Reeves' kindness and humility. Despite being a superstar, fans have spotted him taking the subway. Well, that is exactly the kind of 'star' the movie industry deserves. Talking about his skills, the actor has shown us a range. He has made us laugh in a movie like Bill & Ted Face the Music. He has made the ladies pine for a guy like him with films like The Lake House. But, he has enamoured the world with his turns as an action hero in several films. Bill & Ted Face the Music Movie Review: Critics Calls Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Sequel Entertaining.

"With any character, the way I think about it is, you have the role on the page, you have the vision of the director and you have your life experience," the actor has famously said. We are going to talk about the movies where Keanu stunned the world. These are the movies that kicked ass.

Speed

If you have not watched this movie, drop everything (including this article) and go watch it right now. Keanu plays Jack, a man aboard a bus rigged with a bomb, which will explode if the speed of the vehicle falls below 50. It is a pure adrenaline rush from start to end. Sandra Bullock stars in the action film, and she drives the bus while Keanu solves the problem. It is like we have completely stopped making such movies these days.

The Matrix

Keanu changed the scape of action movies with his stint as Neo in The Matrix. The never-seen-before action stunts, for which the actor worked really hard, changed the genre as we know it. Of course, the movie relied heavily on CGI, but the behind-the-scenes footage shows us that Keanu had to put in intense hard work anyway.

Also, let us not forget to mention that the actor will be reprising the role in The Matrix 4, which is currently filming. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra Joins Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4, Will Start Shooting for it in Germany.

John Wick Films

Nope, we are not going to make the mistake of picking one movie of the three spectacular entries. We will take them as one unit. One 6 hours long action fiesta. It is hard to believe that Reeves, in his 50s, is performing those insane action stunts that we see on screen. The movies are high on style along with action and the actor seems to be the perfect choice for it.

Constantine

This is a horror film, where Reeves plays the titular character of an unauthorised ghosthunter, exorcist. Constantine, despite the lack of critical success, had garnered a cult following over the years. Not only the movie will scare you, but the attention to details in the plot and production designing are impressive as heaven.

Point Break

The movie recently received a pointless remake, which, pretty much no one remembers. But the original Point Break, released in 1991, still hits hard. It featured Keanu alongside Patrick Swayze. The movie's stylised characterisation marked the end of the '80 and we entered the glorious '90s.

Keanu Reeves' upcoming projects include him playing a character in the video game Cyberpunk 2077. As mentioned, he will also be seen in The Matrix 4, in which Carrie-Anne Moss is also reprising her role. The actor will also be appearing in two more John Wick movies, which will be shot back-to-back.

