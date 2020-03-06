Kentucky Teacher Lets Student Sleep in Class and Skip Test, His Viral TikTok Video Explains Why

Kentucky Teacher Lets Student Sleep (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

Being a teacher brings in a lot of responsibilities. You are not only a teacher to a number of students for educating them by giving insights into various things, happening around the world. But it includes many things beyond. This Kentucky teacher just gave one important lesson to all the aspiring teachers: tests are not always as necessary as a student’s personal life. He allowed a student to sleep in the classroom and skip his for the day. For those who are wondering why, the 8th standard teacher took to TikTok and explained the reason behind his act in a video, the clip has gone insanely viral. Kentucky Junior High School Teacher’s Impressive Dance Moves Take Over the Internet, Students Are in Love With His Viral TikTok Videos.

Brandon Holeman is an 8th-grade science teacher from Henderson, Kentucky. As a teacher, he is pretty cool. After all, he has a TikTok account too, where he posts funny content which led him millions of followers. But he took a break from always uploading hilarious videos to a serious one. “Sometimes the nicest thing a teacher can do for a student is let them come in, lay their head down, and go to sleep,” Brandon starts the video by saying.

He explains that a student who came to his class looked visibly upset. He initially thought, it could be because of the morning class. But one of the student’s friend came up to Brandon and said that his grandfather passed away the other night. He was moved and thought why he attended the class, next morning. But most importantly, now that he was already in class, what can Brandon do to emotionally support him. So, he wrote a sticky note and stuck it on the student’s paper.

Brandon said in the video that the note read, “I'm sorry for your loss, I'm praying for you, you already have a 100 on this test, don't even worry about it just turn it in.” He further explained, “I don't say that to brag, and I don't say that to build myself up. I say that because sometimes, as teachers, our tests are not as important as a student's personal life.”

Watch the Video:

Brandon’s message surely reached many teachers and students alike. His video earned more than 5.7 million views since uploaded. His small gesture teaches more than any assignment could.