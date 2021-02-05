James Charles is back with his fun antics but looks like Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are not very happy with it this time. Beauty guru, James Charles is known for playing pranks and trying out fun challenges to create interesting content for his youtube and Instagram. Sometimes these jokes also include his peers and other major celebs. In the most recent prank or what seems to Kim K as "TikTok scam", he went on to unsolicitedly call all the celebs and recorded their reactions to being told, “I’m too busy to talk.”

Charles took to TikTok to call A-list celebrities like Lil Nax X, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Iggy Azalea and finally Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Kris Jenner and Kim K didn't take it very well, with Kim K saying "What TikTok scam are you doing right now?" after picking his call. Near the end, Charles said:

"No! You’re so annoying!"

He captioned the TikTok video with "calling my friends but then hanging up because I’m too busy". In the video, everyone takes the joke well, including Kim who says, "TikTok video. What TikTok scam are you doing right now?"

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Call out Beauty Guru for His 'TikTok Scam' (Watch Video):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

recently, James Charles & Charli D'Amelio have found themselves in hot water after sharing their thoughts on Brandin Bernard case. James Charles later took to Twitter to defend himself and Charli D'Amelio saying that "You can't win." James Charles Faces Flak Online for 'Insulting' Classical Indian Music! 'You Are Not Lata Mangeshkar or Shreya Ghoshal' Say Furious Netizens.

James Charles also faced flak online a couple of months ago for partying amid the pandemic. Being called "bad influence" after pics and videos of YouTubers and TikTok starts partying recklessly went viral.

