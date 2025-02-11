Kiss Day 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13. The seventh day of Valentine’s Week, Kiss Day, is when the world is supposed to celebrate love through tender, passionate kisses… or just through a lot of awkward pecking and public displays of affection that make the rest of us seriously question our life choices. If you’ve managed to survive the entirety of Valentine’s Week up to this point, here’s the ultimate test: witnessing every couple around you puckering up as their lives depend on it while you just scroll through Kiss Day 2025 memes pretending you’re fine. Kiss Day 2025 Date, History, and Significance: Celebrate the Day and Seal Your Love With a Sweet Kiss on Valentine's Week.

Let’s start with the couples. You know, the ones—who publicly kiss each other like it’s some rom-com scene, with all the dramatic music playing in their heads as the world watches. Some of them are making it look so effortless that it almost seems like they’ve been practising in front of the mirror. And yet, every couple feels the need to post these kisses for the world to see, making sure the whole internet knows how perfectly in love they are.

Now, the memes. Oh, the memes. Kiss Day memes are where the true comedy happens. You have those hilarious little gems that come from the single crowd. And honestly, can you blame them? You can almost hear the collective sigh of every single person out there, pretending they don’t feel like the third wheel in the room. But then there’s the sarcastic brilliance of the internet. Hug Day 2025 Memes & Jokes To Celebrate Couples While the Singles Wonder if We're Still Doing This Whole Love Thing Right (Spoiler: We're Not).

And here's where it gets even better: the memes about the "anti-kiss" crew. These are the people who are so done with the PDA. So, as we all scroll through a flood of couple selfies and “I’m in love” posts, remember that Kiss Day is really about one thing: humour. Whether you're swooning over a cute couple or just shaking your head at the level of PDA happening in your feed, it’s important to take a step back and laugh at the absurdity of it all. Check out some of the funny Kiss Day memes and jokes from the internet:

So, here’s to the couples making out in public and the singles making memes in private. May you all find the right balance between kissing your partner and kissing your own sanity goodbye while navigating the madness of Valentine’s Week.

