A same-sex influencer couple has launched a ‘Donor Sperm Giveaway’ contest on Instagram, and their move has garnered mixed reactions. Allie Conway and Sam Kwiatkowski have over 200,000 followers on Instagram, and they also run their joined YouTube channel where they significantly share their travel moments. However, their recent giveaway idea has quite divided opinions on social media. The lesbian couple posted images of themselves holding a sign reading, “donor sperm giveaway,” their followers that they had partnered with a leading sperm bank for the prize. While many lesbian couples, hoping to become parents praised the online competition, others disliked the idea, suggesting that it turned pregnancy into a ‘commodity.’ British Lesbian Couple Become the First to Both Carry the Same Baby in Their Wombs! 'Shared Motherhood' Goes Viral.

Allie and Sam got married last year in a rooftop ceremony in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canadian Province, as per to their YouTube video of their nuptial. The couple recently revealed that they had been together for almost six years. While Allie and Sam’s content on social media is usually heavily praised, the latest Instagram post on ‘donor sperm giveaway,’ divided their fans. “We are so, so excited to be partnering with @fairfaxcryobank to (hopefully!) help one of you grow your family!” reads their Instagram post. Bianca Maieli and Saima, Lesbian India-Pakistan Couple's Stunning Wedding Photos Go Viral.

According to Daily Mail, a vial of donor sperm currently costs between $500 and $1,000, with additional IVF treatment, which often runs into the thousands. To participate in Allie and Sam’s ‘donor sperm giveaway,’ contest, one has to like the post, follow them on Instagram and the Fairfax Cryobank and tag friends in the comments. Their latest unique commercial venture got thousands of likes, and the comment section is divided.

Here's the Viral Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALLIE+SAM | lgbt travel couple (@allieandsam) on Aug 14, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

“We just started our IVF process. This would be a dream / big time saving in the already huge bill. Thank you for the opportunity ladies!” commented on social media user. “This would be a dream as me and @chandelierhalkes are trying for a baby,” wrote another. On the other hand, not everyone feels so positively about the concept of a sperm donor giveaway.

Screenshots of the Instagram post were shared on Twitter. People acknowledged the giveaway was unique, but noted how the process could be expensive.

Check Tweets:

this is one of the funniest things i’ve seen social media used for ever, in my entire life, and i feel like no one’s appreciating the pure divine comedy that is an INSTAGRAM GIVEAWAY RESULTING IN NEW HUMAN LIFE https://t.co/5Sy6gawOr4 — 𝖌𝖎𝖚𝖘𝖊𝖕𝖕𝖊 𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖔𝖒𝖇𝖔𝖑𝖎 ❈ BLM (@ElfEarss) August 16, 2020

Concerning Move

This is odd, but sperm is expensive so I get it. My main concern is are people just getting a random vial or do they get a credit and get to pick their donor? That really makes all of the difference here. — Meg #BLM🏳️‍🌈 (@socolime1) August 15, 2020

Instagram Giveaway!

imagine telling a child that they came from an instagram giveaway — Jake Arlow (@jakewhosagirl) August 15, 2020

“It's the commodification of pregnancy and babies that I find problematic,” wrote another user as a reaction to the viral post. The couple mostly upload pictures and videos on how they live together, move house, discussing their family plans and also some travel blogs.

