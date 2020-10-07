A gynecologist from a Dutch hospital has fathered about 17 children by donating his own sperm without informing the women! Jan Wildschut is now no more but he worked from 1981 to 1993 at the fertility clinic of the former Sophia hospital. The hospital now renamed as Isala hospital confirmed in a statement that Wildschut was using his own sperm and called his acts "morally unacceptable." Woman Falls in Love with Sperm Donor Post IVF Treatment Who Abandons Her and Takes Away 'His' Sons in Ahmedabad.

The doctor was working in the artificial insemination unit. They have unmasked his act after a number of matches between unrelated children in commercial DNA banks. The hospital statement said. "From a moral perspective, Isala finds it unacceptable that a gynecologist-fertility doctor was both practitioner and sperm donor." Parents of one donor approached the hospital last year. It resulted in a meeting between number of donor children and Wildschut’s ‘official’ offspring. The gynecologist's donor children, who were confirmed using DNA tests are in regular contact and have a good relationship with his family. Woman Finds Her Husband is Father to 47 Kids! Wife of Sperm Dad Considers Seeking Divorce.

There is a possibility that there are more children but they haven't given more details. The hospital has put a DNA profile of Wildschut so that donor children can know if he is their biological father by signing up for a free test. As per reports, this is not the first time a fertility specialist has played a role of a sperm donor here. Last year, another doctor Jan Karbaat, had fathered at least 49 children without informing parents. He had a clinic in the Rotterdam suburb for about 30 years. Dutch law has the limit of number who can be conceived from one sperm donor to 25. Children above the age of 16 have the right to find out their donor's identity.

