Mumbai, April 13: Residents have spotted the ‘Loch Ness Monster’ a ‘mysterious serpent-like creature’ that has been sighted swimming in a city park lake and is believed to be ‘genetically modified’ by someone. The owner of the Early Partners preschool in New Orleans, USA, Kim Frusciante, recorded video of the animal, which she posted to the institution's Instagram account.

"EP kids have a deep understanding of sea life," Kim stated in the caption. “What do you believe this monster is, ask your child? Why do you know that? Comment with your thoughts below”, she added. Strange Fish With Bird-Like Feathers Captured Swimming in Pacific Ocean; Viral Video of The Weird Black Marine Creature is Absolutely Terrifying.

Kim observed the creature while at the park with her family. The mysterious aquatic creature can be seen in the video splashing around gently at the lake's surface, with its spine and rear fin protruding above the water.

We noticed a fascinating serpent-like thing in the water when we turned to look, Kim told adding that she have never seen anything like it before on land or in the sea.

Woman Spots Mysterious Serpent-Like Creature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Early Partners (@earlypartners)

As many youngsters would be witnessing this creature in City Park, my children were a mixture of afraid and excited, she said. Mystery Sea Creature Found in Thailand: Fishermen Baffled to See Weird Marine Animal Caught in Their Net, Watch Video.

Talking about the mystery creature, the latter said that it was fairly lengthy, and was weaving on the surface and had many scales. My four-year-old is just a little smaller than it. It was floating aimlessly on the surface for a much longer than a typical fish would and had a crimson tail. I am pretty sure that it is the Loch Ness Monster of New Orleans, she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).