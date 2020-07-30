The ‘new normal’ life is quite testing our patience. Do you remember the first time India announced nationwide lockdown? To contain the further spread of coronavirus, we restricted ourselves indoors. And now it seems like, there is no end. States with higher number COVID-19 cases are forced to impose strict guidelines, while continuing its battle with the pandemic. As of the latest reports, Maharashtra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu government have extended its ongoing lockdown. As the nation enters its Unlock Phase of 3.0, the both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu government have extended lockdown till August 31. Lockdown has also been extended in Bihar till August 16, 2020. The moment these latest developments hit the headlines, netizens, as always rushed to Twitter to express their dilemma right now. Yes, the lockdown extensions funny memes and jokes are back as the coronavirus severely hit states have extended restrictions.

Maharashtra crossed the 4-lakh mark in novel coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The state was already under lockdown, and it has now been extended till August 31. Again, the Tamil Nadu government announced lockdown extension adding intense restrictions. The announcement came after centre’s Unlock 3 guidelines were announced keeping in mind the activities permitted and those prohibited outside the containment zones across the country.

It is a difficult time, and hence netizens took to Twitter to share some much-needed laugh with the help of lockdown extension memes. As the above states prepare to enter yet another phase of restrictions, social media users flood their timeline with hilarious reactions displaying their emotions RN.

#lockdownextension declared in Tamil Nadu till 31 Augest Extrovert people now pic.twitter.com/HZALUzRcOB — Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 30, 2020

Me after enjoying for past to months to the lockdown#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/q6jHcNkV1L — Bhoomika maheshwari (@__Sankii__) July 30, 2020

Anyone else not been to the hairdressers in months, and really embracing the chance to grow their hair #lockdown #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/JEkvsTJm5V — Lord Andy Mark Egerton😈 (@andy_egerton) July 30, 2020

Keeping the jokes aside, lockdown extension is no great thing for us, but it is important. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly. The more we stay indoors, the better. Unless there is an emergency, citizens are urged to stay safe at their home. It can be wearing, but it is important right now. After all, we are all in this together.

