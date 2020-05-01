Lockdown3 Funny Memes Trend as Lockdown Gets Extended Again! Twitterati Share Hilarious Jokes That Will Make You Laugh, Cry, And Laugh Some More!

Lockdown extended memes (Photo Credits: @Gourav_Insan_ Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown in India has been extended for the third time. After a second extension which ends on May 3, just like everyone predicted, the lockdown has been extended for the next two weeks in the country. As the cases of coronavirus patients are increasing, the government has extended the lockdown to curb any further spread of the disease. And in the meantime, people have taken to Twitter with funny memes, hilarious jokes and GIFs on the lockdown extension. This time there are a few changes with some services bring open. And Twitterati has shared a flood of tweets and jokes on how their life is going to be in the coming weeks. They are sharing memes using the hashtags #Lockdown3, #Lockdownextention and #LockdownExtended among others. 'Lockdown Won't Last Long' Funny Memes and Jokes by Desi Twitter Will Keep You Smiling Heartily in Quarantine.

Desi Twitterati has once again dug out old movie dialogues, meme references and funny GIFs as the lockdown got extended. And these memes are sure to make you laugh hard. Ever since the lockdown began, tweeples have been coming up with a new meme in reference to the current situation. During the lockdown, these meme-makers seem to have played a significant role in ensuring spirits of people remain high. And with the extension of lockdown, they have once again found new content to engage the audience. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Flights, Tains, Inter-State Road Travel Remains Shut; Know What is Open And Shut, Allowed And Disallowed in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

Smokers and People with zero stock of Alcohol#Lockdown3 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/wdZOEXjtDR — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirRavindra) May 1, 2020

2 minute silence for all those who thinks lockdown will end on 17th may pic.twitter.com/6ULJ8BvFg8#Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention — Ashu (@akki_army) May 1, 2020

After completing 40 days in quarantine #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/c6JiLG6KyN — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) May 1, 2020

Lockdown 1 : kuch hi din ha nikal jayenge. Lockdown 2 : bhagwan ye din nikalwa do bas Lockdown 3:#Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/29yfNMxFbn — कैप्टन Jack ⚓🌊 (@newschoolmonk) May 1, 2020

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to further extend the coronavirus lockdown for another 14 days. Informing about the latest development, the MHA said, "Ministry of Home Affairs issues an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4." MHA also gave a list of things that will remain open in red, orange and green zones. While a complete lockdown was in place, MHA on Friday allowed running of special trains to transport stranded migrant workers, students and tourists.