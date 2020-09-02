A man who had returned home, was shocked to see that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons fighting over a mate. David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday to see the ceiling lying the kitchen table. He found out it was two pythons measuring 2.8 m and 2.5 m long and weighing 22 kg had committed the terrible job. The two pythons who fell on to the kitchen floor and slithered away to the bedroom and living room of the house. David, who is a retiree, then called snake catcher Steven Brown to remove the snakes. 16-Foot Burmese Python Snake Rescued in Assam’s Nagaon District, Know Interesting Facts About One of the Largest Species of Snakes.

Following the incident, The Brisbane North Snake Catchers posted the pictures of the broken ceiling and the two pythons on Facebook. They said that the snakes were Coastal Carpet Pythons called Morelia spilota mcdowelli. They wrote on Facebook, "Wasnt till I got there that I found they had come crashing through the customers ceiling in the kitchen. One snake was located next to the front door and the other in a bedroom of the old country home. Which was once the Laceys Creek State School back in the day. Python Measuring 13-feet Hid in China Spa Ceiling For 10 Years, Found After Falling Through Plasterboard.

Pythons Crash Through Ceiling in Australia:

Steven said that it looked like two males were fighting over a female and in the process caused the damage. As the female snake has not yet been found, Steven suspects that it would be still in the ceiling or somewhere in the house, while the males were returned to the wild. Steven Brown said that the pythons were “some of the biggest and fattest” he’d ever seen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).