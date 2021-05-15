A man received a phone worth 13k after he ordered a 396 rupees mouthwash. Unlike other people who may have secretly kept the phone with them, the super lucky man from Mumbai shared the post on Twitter tagging Amazon, clearly mentioning this mishap. Earlier this week, he placed an order for mouthwash from Amazon and received a smartphone instead- Redmi Note 10. Twitter is abuzz with amazing memes, reactions, and hilarious digs. Some even commended him for sharing the incident. The man, Lokesh Daga tagged Amazon India in his post and shared a screenshot of his order as well as a picture of the Redmi Note 10 that he had received in place of his original order. Lokesh Daga had placed an order for four Colgate mouthwash bottles, priced at Rs 396 on Amazon and he received is worth Rs 13,000. Saddle Up! Amazon Delivery Boy Distributes Parcels Riding a Horse Amid Snow-Clad Kashmir Roads in Style, Viral Video Shows Business Innovation.

"Hello @amazonIN. Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouthwash is a consumable product, returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app," Lokesh Daga said in his post on Twitter.

Lokesh further said: "However, on opening the package, I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person."

Lokesh Daga’s is now viral with several likes and retweets while social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions:

Ab Redmi Note 10 se mouthwash hoga 🤣🤣 — Devanshu Verma (@devanshu71) May 14, 2021

So nice of you! that you came forward with escalating the issue . Not many people like you sir — Vishnu teja V (@visnuTeja) May 14, 2021

This is not the first time, luck favoured a man named Gautam Rege, last year who called for a skin lotion but received Bose wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000! It gets better when the company told him he can keep it as the order was not returnable, moreover, he even got the refund on his skin lotion back. Remember the song, "Denewala jab bhi deta, deta chappar faad ke?"

