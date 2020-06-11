What The Luck! Twitter User Orders Skin Lotion on Amazon, Gets Bose Wireless Headphones Worth Rs 19,000 Instead and it's Non-Returnable!

Twitter user gets headphones (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Have you ever ordered something online and then got a completely different product delivered? It is so disappointing and annoying at the same time. But imagine getting something extraordinary and not having to return it too! Such luck favoured a man named Gautam Rege, who called for a skin lotion but received Bose wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000! It gets better when the company told him he can keep it as the order was not returnable, moreover, he even got the refund on his skin lotion back. Remember the song, "Denewala jab bhi deta, deta chappar faad ke?" Netizens are jealous over his luck and some of them have responded with funny memes and jokes. Woman Orders JBL Speaker Worth Rs 7000 From Amazon, Receives Box of Laddoos and Diyas, View Pics.

Twitter user Gautam Rege shared a picture of a package from Amazon India. It had a Surf Excel liquid with Bose wireless earbuds. He had not called for them, but a skin lotion of Rs 300. Now, when he raised the issue, the company told him he could keep it as the order was non-returnable. The double win comes as they even refunded him for the lotion! Netizens are calling it a lucky draw and some have compared their streak of bad luck in such cases.

Check The Tweet Here:

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

Refund on The Lotion:

If it makes you feel any better, the skin lotion was refunded!! 😂 — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

Hahaha!

I want to buy your Amazon account — Amogh Chaphalkar (@chaphya) June 11, 2020

Need the Link of the Product

Link please! 😛😛 — Dhruv #HinduLivesMatter (@DearDhruv) June 11, 2020

Radiating and Glowing Skin

Ur skin must be radiating not just glowing now! :) — Aditya (@beingadityalele) June 10, 2020

Ache Din For Him

Kuch jyaada he ache din aa gaye😂 — Balu Surendra (@BaluSurendra) June 11, 2020

Hey Bhagwaan

Haha, Someone's Hoping Too

I have ordered one weighing scale. Really hope that I am delivered an AC in this scorching heat. — Lion A.K.A Sher (@Terriiblr) June 11, 2020

Meme Reactions

Me to Amazon India: pic.twitter.com/3APXJqVXAr — Chatur Ramalingam (@ChaturRamaling7) June 11, 2020

A Soaring Demand For Lotions Now

you have created a heavy demand for skin lotions on Amazon !! the prices definitely shoot up 😂 — ssk (@iamssk) June 10, 2020

Lucky Chap!

Lucky you !!!👍 — Nacho Libre (@Padre_Libre) June 11, 2020

Kismat ho toh aisi🙏 — surismar (@romie6191) June 11, 2020

A lot of other people were appreciating his luck, while some others jokingly asked the link to the skin lotion product. When we commonly hear of stones or bricks being delivered instead of smartphones, this instance is rare. Although, some people in the comments mentioned that they too have experienced this in the past. Maybe, it's just hard luck then!

