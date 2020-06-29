Mumbaikars, are you ready? Ready to sit at homes for another month! Taking the note of the steadily rising coronavirus cases in the state, the government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31. After Unlock 1, which was implemented since June 8, which eased out the restrictions for people, social distancing went for a toss at many places. The result was a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state, each day recording higher cases than the previous one. So new measures have been introduced with an extension of the lockdown till the end of next month. And soon after the decision was made, netizens were ready with funny memes and jokes to give their reactions to it. In fact, even after Unlock 1.0, people reacted with memes and jokes.

Certain measures and restrictions will be imposed in specific areas with regards to non-essential activities, which are now permitted in the phased reopening. Mumbai Police also urged the citizens yesterday to not move around more than a radius of 2 kms from their homes for any sort of shopping or even exercising. As another announcement of lockdown extension comes in today, people are up with their funny memes and jokes collection, which is often the instant reaction to anything these days. #Lockdown5 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Social Media, Netizens Use Humour As Shield to Combat Lockdown Extension Fear.

Check The Funny Memes Here:

Seh Lenge

Aren't We All?

More Sleepless Nights

Majja Aa Raha?

#lockdownextension Lockdown extended till 31st July in Maharashtra. Le Mumbaikars:- pic.twitter.com/iyxJ8xqXjd — Urvashi (@Urviiiiiii) June 29, 2020

Used to It

#lockdownextension Lockdown gets extended in Maharashtra *People who are used to it be like* pic.twitter.com/cifsyEOSHt — kavi🖤 (@kavitweets_) June 29, 2020

If Pets Were to Talk Now

So looks like, there's another month-long of sitting at home and continue to work as usual. By now, some of us must be so used to the lockdown situation. But it is the only way if we want to stay safe from the deadly disease. At present, there are a total of 164,626 cases and 7429 people have lost their lives.

