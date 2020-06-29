Mumbai, June 29: In view of the rising coronavirus numbers, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31. The government further mentioned that the concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Government further stated that all government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health&medical, treasuries, disaster management, police to function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more."

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that despite its progress in tackling coronavirus, the crisis is not over yet and urged people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer To 5.5 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 16,475.

Mumbai Police on Sunday urged the city residents not to move beyond the two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. The state has recorded a total of 164626 cases and 7429 people have so far died in the state. From today, the state has allowed salons to open after a gap of three months.

