Mary Poppins to Jack Sparrow, This Woman Makes Self-Isolation Fun by Recreating Famous Characters and the Result Is Impressive (Check Pics)

Twitter User Recreating Famous Characters (Photo Credits: @hazzleberryfinn/ Twitter)

The self-quarantine period does not seem to end anytime soon! With the number of novel coronavirus cases, unfortunately increasing, it appears that countries will have to continue staying in isolation for a few more days. While in self-quarantine, people are seen being active on social media now, more than ever. Each day, some new viral challenges or trends are surfacing on the internet, with users increasing participation. As of the latest update, a social media user is seen being extra-creative with her wardrobe. Mary Poppins, Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow and many more, this how a Twitter user is making isolation fun, by using her closet to recreate all-time famous characters and the result is quite impressive. Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown? Participate in These Five Viral Challenges That Are Enthralling Social Media Users While Quarantining.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, many countries have declared lockdown, with others urging people to stay at home and only step outside when necessary. The immediate situation of self-isolation has hampered the usual routine and resulted in boredom. Using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms, people are trying to keep their social while maintaining distance. Many challenges and trends have appeared in the recent days to keep the netizens entertained. And dressing like popular characters from movies seems to be the new trend. Twitter user, Harriet Clare, who is a freelance and currently in isolation with an extensive fancy dress wardrobe. Hence, she recreated many famous characters from movies. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Tweets

Miss Trunchbull

Mary Poppins!

Elton John

Frodo

Jack Sparrow!

Cruella de Vil

Cruella de Vil pic.twitter.com/voyJmCwrk0 — Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020

Mr Bean!

So, how is your self-quarantine going? If you have not participated in the viral challenges, we urge you to do and keep yourself entertained. Meanwhile, you can recreate your favourite movie character too with the help of your closet.