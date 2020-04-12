Masakali 2.0 Outrage: How Would Kangana Ranaut React to Tanishk Bagchi's Remake? Her Impersontor's Video Is Going Viral

Masakali, Saloni Gaur (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Haven't we seen enough reactions to "Masakali 2.0" by Tanish Bagchi? Apparently not. Because someone out there on the internet is still wondering how would Kangana Ranaut react to the recreation. Well, if you are too, then this viral YouTuber has an answer for you. Saloni Gaur is famous for mimicking Kangana to entertain her followers on socials. She interpreted her version of how Kangana would react to the "Masakali" remake and posted on YouTube. The video is going viral. Masakali 2.0: Sorry T-Series! Even Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Is a Fan of AR Rahman’s Original Delhi-6 Song and They Have a Special Reason for That!

In the video, Saloni-Kangana takes a dig at Tanishk and asks him to remember how he started his career with her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns's song "Banno Tera Swagger". She did not mind that two star kids' song just got butchered. She added: "Tune saare non-industry walon ka naam mitti me mila diya hai." Masakali 2.0 Outrage: Someone Badly Remixed Tanishk Bagchi's Wikipedia Page; Added 'Famous For Ruining Good Melodies' To Bio!

Watch The YouTuber's Kangana Ranaut Impersonation Here:

"Masakali 2.0" has received widespread criticism. The song has been called out by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, who composed the original song. He usually maintains a low-profile, but tweeted against the remake, so you can imagine how bad it must be. Original lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan also expressed their displeasure. Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also slammed the song on social media.

Tanishk has given us good original songs like "Makhna" from Drive and his single Vaaste.