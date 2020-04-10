Masakali 2.0: Sorry T-Series! Even Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Is a Fan of AR Rahman’s Original Delhi-6 Song and They Have a Special Reason for That!

Even Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Is a Fan of AR Rahman’s Original Delhi-6 Song and They Have a Special Reason for That! (Photo Credit: twitter)

Bhushan Kumar's music company, T-Series, has been getting a lot of flak for its trend of recreating popular '90s songs with new-age stars. Music lovers got the most irritated when they went on to recreate the "Masakali" song from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6. The original song featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The new version, "Masakali 2.0", was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and featured Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Masakali 2.0 Controversy: An Old Video of AR Rahman Dissing Remix Culture Is Going Viral After the New Version of the Delhi-6 Song Garners Hate!

Many music lovers revere AR Rahman, and therefore consider the new version sacrilegious. The composer himself wasn't happy with the new version, and shared his annoyance in a tweet. Mehra and lyricist Prasoon Joshi also shared their ire with the remix. The social media has been flooding with memes and jokes on the new song. Masakali 2.0 Song: Delhi-6 Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Disappointed With Masakali Remake, Says 'Re-Mix Will Damage Your Eardrums' (View Tweet).

Now even Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Twitter handle came out in support for the original song, sharing the track's link, and they have a pretty good reason for that. Apart from the fact the original track stil sounds so, so good!

Check out their tweet below:

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

The reason for DMRC's love for the original song is because Delhi Metro is featured prominently in the song, during Sonam's portions.

In case you missed it, here's the original track:

And in case, your lockdown isn't unbearable enough, here's the remix version:

DMRC is not the only public organisation that dissed "Masakali 2.0". Earlier, the Twitter handle of Jaipur police also trolled the song saying they will play it on the loop fo those who violate the Coronavirus lockdown.