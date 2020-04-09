Masakali 2.0 Outrage: Someone Badly Remixed Tanishk Bagchi's Wikipedia Page; Added 'Famous For Ruining Good Melodies' To Bio!

Tanishk Bagchi, Masakali 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

Tanishk Bagchi is under fire again. This time for remaking the hit Delhi 6 song, "Masakali". The altered version of the song was released online a few days ago and has irked fans and, even, OG AR Rahman - who threw shade at the remake on social media. This is not the first time Tanishk has been criticised for his song remakes, which are plenty in his discography. But a certain person on the internet took it to the next level, when they updated Bagchi's Wikipedia page to call him a plagiarist.

A screenshot of the updated version of Bagchi's Wikipedia page is going viral on the internet. The badly remixed version of the page added, "famous for ruining good melodies for personal gain in Bollywood" to his bio. The user also called out the music composer fo ruining songs like Hamma Hamma, Dus Bahane. The user added called his remixes 'low-effort, and disrespectful'. Now, that is one way to deliver a message to a celebrity

A revisit on the page assures that Bagchi's Wiki page is not reflecting the original version. And the changes have been reverted.

A little praise. Tanishk has some of the best original melodies to his credit. Hsi single Vaaste was one of the most Googled songs in India in 2020. It has over 750 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched Indian music videos. His song from the film Drive, titled "Makhna", was also a hit last year.