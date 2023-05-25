Mike O'Hearn is everywhere! In the meme world, he is reigning the internet. Whether it is him mounted on a horse, exiting the swimming pool or simply Mike O'Hearn motionless. The meme sensation is everywhere. The latest internet sensation is a 54-year-old bodybuilder who gained popularity by essentially staring into the camera. O'Hearn has amassed at least 1.8 billion views as a result of his seemingly illogical rise to fame as a social media meme. And he's still going strong after two months. John Cena Viral Meme Origin: Watch WWE Superstar John Cena Dancing With Headphones in This Adorable Video.

It doesn't really matter if it's an old video of him flexing, putting on a shirt, or just strolling through a park. The 1993 popular song "What is Love" by Haddaway is played in a slowed-down form. The German singer croons, "Baby don't hurt me," in a deep voice. The caption is usually the punchline. It must be blatantly foolish and ironically capitalises on O'Hearn's assured demeanour in the videos. O'Hearn, who was formerly famous for appearing on hundreds of magazine covers, now appears on countless Instagram and TikTok videos.

Who is Mike O'Hearn?

O'Hearn is a fitness model and bodybuilder. He has won Fitness Model of the Year seven times and appeared in episodes of the hit programme "American Gladiators" from 1989 to 1996. O'Hearn has also won four Mr Natural Universe competitions for his bodybuilding achievements. O'Hearn has performed in some acting roles, including cameos on "Days of Our Lives" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Mike O'Hearn Funny Memes and Jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike O'Hearn (@mikeohearn)

Mike O'Hearn memes make me laugh to much pic.twitter.com/jUt2V2M7tX — Jay 🪐🇨🇩 (@J_Onaka) May 22, 2023

graphics ppl are the irl Mike O'hearn meme pic.twitter.com/X9DAQXJ9wj — Entryism Enjoyer🐵🧦🏗️ (@SecPerkinsStan) May 17, 2023

The Mike O'Hearn memes are incredible. They’ve have taken over all of my algorithms 💀 pic.twitter.com/R9CvQLQ7aU — Michigan Truther (@scumbag_unit) April 2, 2023

Maybe i lift so that i could be the next gigachad/ mike o'hearn meme pic.twitter.com/JrWWdaTmWO — Dan Gummydough (@GummyDough) April 27, 2023

It's a meme of our chad titan mike o'hearn pic.twitter.com/x96r1Y21Qh — Gin 🌌 (@ihavenosoul456) April 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mike_Ohearnmemes (@mike_ohearnmemes_)

So what has O'Hearn done this year to gain popularity? It's difficult to say. In March, early iterations of the meme, made by haphazard social media meme accounts, went viral on TikTok. "I don't know where it started, but it has taken over," he said in a Twitter video. Although O'Hearn claims to have no idea how the memes got started, he finds them to be humorous. In April 2022, his TikTok account had over 628,000 followers. By March 2023, that number had increased to about a million. The bodybuilder currently has more than 2.3 million fans. O'Hearn is receiving more Google searches than ever before.

