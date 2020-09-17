Walking by the beach one'd expect to find interesting shells or coloured stones on the surface, but a man from Wisconsin was shocked to find a brain! Jimmy Senda a construction worker and artist who went for a stroll in search of some shells and items found a gruesome lying brain in a package. He posted the pictures online and needless to say they have gone viral. Police are also involved now trying to find out if it is a human brain or not! They are also looking into the cause of this discovery. Fish With Human Face and Sharp Teeth Found in Malaysia Will Freak You Out! Know More About This Species of Triggerfish (View Pics and Video).

The incident took place on Samuel Myers Park Beach in Racine on Tuesday, September 15. James Senda who frequently visits the beach was intrigued when he saw a package, wrapped in aluminium foil. But on opening it out of curiosity, he found a brain! At first he thought it was a piece of chicken breast until he realised what he just opened! Talking about it to the local news channel he said, "It didn’t register as a human brain — I was just like, ‘What is this?" Shocked by what he had just found he asked nearby employees to help identify it and even they said its a brain! He posted gruesome pictures on his social media which quickly went viral. After deleting them, he reuploaded them later on. Mysterious Alien Creature Washes Up on Queensland Beach in Australia and Nobody Knows What It Is (View Creepy Pics).

Check The Pics Here (GRAPHIC WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED):

Along with the brain, there were also some flowers and a paper with Chinese letters on it, as per Senda. He then called the police, who also suspected that it looked like a brain. The police are yet determining if it is a human brain. They told the FOX6 News that the brain is not believed to be human but they are waiting on reports from the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office. People on social media were aghast with what they saw. One wondered, what kind of a weird ritual was this, while someone else wrote they'd be freaked out if they saw this nasty stuff. Another wrote, "Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get anymore f - - ked up." As for Senda he is glad that he was the one who came in hands with the package other than the kids who move around here.

