Who doesn't love Pani Puris? The popular snack is almost everyone's favourite. And a beautiful wish of having Pani Puris was fulfilled at one fo the Gurukuls in India. Gurukul system of education is very common in the country with its roots in the ancient times. It is a guru-shishya tradition which has students living in the same place as teachers where they learn about essential education and discipline. A beautiful scenario from one of the Gurukuls in Andhra Pradesh has been shared online. A student requested a Guru for Pani Puris to be served to everyone. And their wish was fulfilled too! Videos of the child making a request and it getting fulfilled has been shared online and it is going viral. Indian Railways Delivers Camel Milk for Autistic Child in Mumbai After Mother’s Request Tweet Goes Viral, Know Health Benefits of Camel Milk.

This took place at the Raghavendra Swamy Matha, Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh. Twitter user @MoolaNakshatra shared a thread of two videos. In the first video, all students are seen lined up having their traditional food. One of the student requests his Guru for Pani Puri. In a following video, people are seen serving pani puris to the students, as they happily relish on the snack. It is a simple wish that came true and people are loving it. It is a little unusual to see because many a times, these Gurukuls serve only traditional kind of food, which is called the satvik or pure eating habits. Pani Puri Recipe: Ingredients and Step-by-Step Method to Make the Perfect Phuchka or Gol Gappe at Home (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Student Making Pani Puri Request:

Here's Video of Students Enjoying Pani Puri:

You may not understand the language they speak, but you get the emotion! People have loved it. Check some reactions:

It is not everyday we come across something like this and it is beautiful to see how the child made an innocent wish. The other students also laughing and shying at his idea but thankfully the Gurus agreed and decided to fulfil the wish of all the students.

