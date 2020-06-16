Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Pani Puri Recipe: Ingredients and Step-by-Step Method to Make the Perfect Phuchka or Gol Gappe at Home (Watch Video)

Food Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 06:44 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Pani Puri, the most-preferred street food in India is the crisp fried dough balls (puri) stuffed with potatoes, sprouts, spicy tangy water or sweet chutney. Call it phuchka, or gol gappe or pani puri, call it whatever you want, each bite of this crispy watery snack always take you to heaven. But because of the pandemic, enjoying this delicious snack is not really possible as street side stores are all shut at the moment. You can surely enjoy this savoured food as you make it at home. All you need is the trick to make the perfectly round or ball-shaped balls to stuff those potatoes, onions, and some chickpeas to drench in sour and spicy mint flavoured water. In this article, we bring you the easy ways and ingredients to make this popular Indian snack at home and enjoy with your family during this time. We have also attached the methods and a video that will guide you to make this recipe. Maggi Pani Puri? Twitter User Stuffs Noodles in Golgappe, Netizens Yell 'Why, Why Would You Do That?'

The stuffed crispy puri drenched in sour and spicy mint flavoured water, easily fills one’s mouth and take taste buds on a journey of heaven. It is no wonder that it is a popular street snack along the length and breadth of India. The recipe is very simple, although it may not be healthy, making pani puri at home allows you to customise it the way you like it. So without any further delay, let us begin with the recipe and method to make this street snack.

Ingredients for Pani: Mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilli, ginger, lemon, sugar, chaat masala powder, black salt, salt and some water.

Ingredients for the Masala: Potatoes, kala chana, red chilli powder, cumin-coriander powder, chaat masala powder, coriander leaves and salt to taste.

Ingredients for Puri: Atta flour, baking soda, rolling pin. You can also get the readymade packets of puris which are available at the grocery stores.

Recipe for the Pani

  • To make the tangy-tasted water, rinse coriander and mint leaves in water and take all the ingredients.

  • Add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilli, ginger, lemon juice in the small chutney jar of a grinder. Grind it until a smooth paste.

  • Transfer them to a large bowl and add sugar, chaat masala powder, black salt and some water. Stir with a large spoon and mix it properly. Taste it for the salt and add as required.

Recipe for the Masala

Mash the potatoes, then add kala chana, red powder, cumin-coriander powder, chaat masala powder, coriander leaves and salt in a bowl and mix them together with a spoon. Your masala is ready.

Watch Video: How To Make Pani Puri at Home

Take each puri, gently make the large hole on its top-middle side, stuff with masala, sprinkle some onion and dip it into the water and enjoy! Mouth-watering, enough? Now go and prepare this delicious recipe.

