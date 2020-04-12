Most Unique Birthday! Twitterati Joins in Wishing Brandon, a Geography Fan From Across Countries During Quarantine, He Jots Their Location on his World Map! (See Pictures)

Twitterati sends birthday wishes to Geography fan Brandon (Phot Credits: @JodySmithNFL)

A Twitter user who couldn't arrange a proper birthday party for his son due to the coronavirus lockdown, did something unusual. Children look forward to birthdays every year and it is quite saddening when we cannot live upto their expectations. Hence, Jody Smith, NFL correspondent for the sports news website Fantasy Pros, took to Twitter on Saturday posting a photo of his son Brand holding the outline of the world map. He tweeted, "This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography. He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map." And the kind Twitterati across the world not only flooded the comments section with birthday wishes to Brandon but also send their locations. Quarantine Haircut Fails Are Hilarious AF! Netizens Trend #CoronaCut on Twitter By Sharing Worst Haircut Pics and They Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

We are sure Brandon got quite excited about seeing the people who wish from across countries. He filled the map with dots showing the places from where people around the world wished him. Brandon received wishes from Saudi Arabia, India, Nepal, the United Kingdom, the US, Africa, Germany and many other countries.

That's Birthday Boy, Brandon!

This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography. He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map. pic.twitter.com/nO0draKinL — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

Look at That Big Smile on His Face!

Brandon is very appreciative of all the love today pic.twitter.com/XlDSkgF5yy — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 12, 2020

Happy Birthday, Boy!

Taking a map break to grab some cake. He’s tickled at all the love pic.twitter.com/RieCtBYizC — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

As comments poured in, Jody Smith tweeted saying, "Wow y’all are amazing! He’s updating each one as they come on. Thanks so much!" He later also posted a photo of Brandon cutting a home-made cake. Isn't it amazing how social media can make up to a boy's birthday in such a grim situation? We too wish Brandon and hope he had the most unique birthday of his life.