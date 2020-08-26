Mother Teresa has always inspired us to see all the good around us. A selfless humanitarian, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate has worked for the underprivileged throughout her life and motivated others to do the same. She is admired by millions because of her charitable work and the so many lives that she touched. August 26, 2020, is the 110th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa. And to honour her on this special day, netizens are sharing some of the inspiring quotes and images of Mother Teresa. They remember the noted humanitarian and her noble work on this day. Although some of her views were controversial, no one can ever deny the power of her words and actions.

Born in Skopje, in North Macedonia, Mother Teresa spent most of her life in India. She founded the Missionaries of Charity, an organisation that worked for people with HIV/AIDS and leprosy and Tuberculosis. At the time of her death, Mother Teresa was operating for over 500 missions in more than 100 countries, dedicated to the poorest of the poor. There can be no better way to remember the noted humanitarian on her 110th birth anniversary but by sharing some of her significant quotes that continue to inspire generations to work towards the betterment of the society. In this article below, let us check the tweets dedicated to Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary.

Check Tweets:

Netizens Remember Mother Teresa

"It's not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving." Mother Teresa. With a heart full of compassion, she will continue to inspire generations. #Panthashala #MotherTeresa #BirthAnniversary pic.twitter.com/i9IoHtQMkp — PANTHASHALA Shantiniketan (@panthashala) August 26, 2020

They Share Powerful Quotes by Mother Teresa

'Peace begins with a smile..' An epitome of love, compassion & peace, #MotherTeresa dedicated her life to serving the poor & destitute. Tribute on her birth anniversary today💐💐#MotherTeresa pic.twitter.com/YPD2Os0mKx — MARGAM SAI SANDEEP TEJA_OFFCIAL (@SST_MARGAM) August 26, 2020

More Quotes

Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin. .#MotherTeresa #quotes pic.twitter.com/jcKOF9E39w — Marketiya (@marketiya) August 26, 2020

Tributes Pour in for the Noted Humanitarian

Peace begins with a smile. On her birth anniversary, humble tributes to revered saint Mother Teresa..😊#MotherTeresa pic.twitter.com/abpBvLe71A — Pride Traders & Consultant (@prideentindia) August 26, 2020

Some Throwback Pics of Mother Teresa

Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love. Fondly remembering Mother Teresa (Saint Teresa of Calcutta) on her 110th birth anniversary#MotherTeresa pic.twitter.com/kOkcRsZmGN — RK (@RavikumarJSP) August 26, 2020

Netizens Remember Mother Teresa

Happy birth anniversary to most talented, unselfish, responsible and caring #MotherTeresa pic.twitter.com/ACSXe6uJYS — Kamyasharma (@Kamyasharma123) August 26, 2020

More Photos of Mother Teresa

26th Aug 1910 #TheDayInHistory Tributes to #MotherTeresa on her birth anniversary. She devoted her life to serving the poor & destitute around the world. In 1979 she was awarded the #NobelPrize for peace & became symbol of charitable & selfless work. pic.twitter.com/2hDcUiHbrK — Amol Baloladar (@AmolBaloladar11) August 26, 2020

Her Noble Work Will Inspire Us

Mother Teresa devoted her life to caring for the sick and the poor. she received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. A humble tribute to Bharat Ratna, Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa on her Birth Anniversary.🙏#MotherTeresa pic.twitter.com/3QRKAaSqut — Abhay Tiwari (@realAbhayTiwari) August 26, 2020

Recipient of multiple honours, Mother Teresa remind us how even our small acts have the ability not just to enrich our lives, but the lives of others as well. Let us keep pushing ourselves to try and work for others, as it has to power to make our lives beautiful and more meaningful.

