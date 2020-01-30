Mount Everest Fashion Runway 2020 in Nepal Sets Guinness World Record, Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018 Ornella Gunesekere Among Participants

Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018 Ornella Gunesekere participates in Mount Everest Fashion Runway (Photo Credits: The Mt. Everest Fashion Runway Facebook, Azzam Ameen Twitter)

Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018 Ornella Gunesekere was a part of The Mt. Nepal's Everest Fashion Runway held last week. Nepal has made a new Guinness World Record for holding a fashion show at the highest altitude ever on land. Ornella Gunesekere had taken to Facebook saying that she will be attending the fashion show. Other than Ornella, there were models from Nepal, Finland, Singapore and Italy. The main aim behind the fashion event was to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable fashion, according to a press release issued by Nepal Tourism Board. This Chinese Kid Fell on The Ramp, Giggled And Completed His Walk: Watch Viral Video.

The Mt. Everest Fashion Runway shared pictures of the fashion show on Facebook with the caption, "The fashion event aims to promote sustainable fashion and spread awareness about climate change." The Mount Everest Fashion Runway was organised by RB Diamonds and KASA Style along with the Nepal Tourism Board. Models walked the ramp at 5,340 meters elevation at Kala Patthar near the Everest base camp on January 26. The event was part of the Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign of the Nepal Tourism Board. Differently abled Women Perform Acrobatics on Wheelchair at 'ExtraordiNAARI' Event in Mumbai Mall.

Mount Everest Fashion Runway 2020 in Nepal:

Ornella Gunesekere on Attending Mt. Nepal's Everest Fashion Runway:

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018 Ornella Gunesekere was part of a new Guinness record set for the highest runway walk in the history of modelling. Nepal set the new Guinness World Record for hosting the first highest altitude fashion show, “Mount Everest Fashion Runway” pic.twitter.com/PHwDFjpbro — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 30, 2020

At Kala Patthar which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, 15 international models strutted down the runway. They had trekked for 14 days to reach the highest altitude ramp in the world. The fashion show was attended by Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Nandini Lahe Thapa, senior director of Nepal Tourism Board, among others.