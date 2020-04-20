Mumbai Police Goes the PUBG Way Asking People in ‘Red Zone’ to Stay Safe at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

PUBG | Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: Flickr)

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the citizens to remain at home to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. This step was taken by the government to contain the deadly virus from further spreading in the country. The Prime Minister of India constantly has been asking the citizens to stay indoor. However we have seen several incidents wherein people failing to comply with the lockdown. PUBG Mobile Pro League Gets Converted To An Online Event Due To Coronavirus Outbreak.

Moreover, the police officials are also playing an important part during this lockdown by asking people to stay at home. In the past, we have seen many innovative attempts employed by the police encouraging the citizens to stay safe. Yet, we have seen several attempts of lockdown breach ever since it was imposed across the country. Now the Mumbai police has come up with an innovative idea to make people understand that staying indoor is the best foot forward during these unprecendented times. Mumbai police employed PUBG - an online battle royale game saying 'every player knows - when in a red zone, always stay at home!' PUBG Addict Who Fakes His Own Kidnapping in Telangana, Rescued.

The red zone in PUBG is technically a danger zone which occurs randomly on map during the game play. The red zone becomes dangerous after a certain period of time, with bombs exploding in the zone. If the player gets hit, it receives great damage. So, the best way of avoiding the red zone or the bombing is to stay in a building. This is the same message that the Mumbai police is trying to convey to the people through the online game.