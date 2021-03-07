A misogynist Missouri pastor recently asked women to "lose weight" and become "trophy wife" while referring to Melania Trump who he believes is the best "trophy wife" there is. Netizens are dissing the pastor while calling him "misogynist" and "sexist" for his views. The pastor named Stewart Allen Clark went ahead to even show the worshippers photos of the former First Lady while calling her the "best trophy wife" during a sermon at the First General Baptist Church last month. His videos are being circulated on social media as he garners hate on various platforms. He also said that must women "let themselves go" after marriage and that they should avoid looking "butch" or "ugly".

Clark gave away some extremely sexist "marriage advice" for which he received no applause of any kind. He said: "Ladies, here's the thing you need to know about men: Don't give him a reason to be like this 'distracted boyfriend.' You hear me?"

"Don't give him a reason to be looking around. Why is it so many times that women, after they get married, let themselves go? Now, look, I'm not saying every woman can be epic – the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump – I'm not saying that at all", he went on to say.

Clark also mentioned an incident from his family where is reveals that he is even passing on the misogyny to his kids. "My little boy said, 'Why do girls wear makeup and perfume?' Because they're ugly and they stink. You don't want to be ugly and stink", he said. The speech is sparking major backlash and he has been put on a leave of absence. The General Baptist Ministries addressed the issue and said in a statement: "[Clark's] sermon included comments that are not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists. In keeping with our structure, the Executive Committee recommended that the Council of Associations and the MoArk Presbytery research the statements and take appropriate action." According to reports, Clark will no longer be the moderator of the General Association of General Baptist meeting next year.

This reminds us of the time in India when in 2018, days after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, a city-based pastor raised slogans against the landmark judgement, claiming that same-sex marriage would lead to natural calamities. Father Felix Jebasingh of Puliyakulam Church came to the district court complex and standing in the corridor shouted slogans urging the people not to support gay marriages.

