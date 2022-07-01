Happy National Chartered Accountants Day 2022! This day is celebrated every year on July 1 because the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI came into existence on July 1, 1949, by an Act of Parliament. And if you know a CA friend, today is the day to send them lots of hilarious memes and jokes to pull their leg. CAs spend half their life studying for the exam of Chartered Accountancy and then the rest of their lives looking for financial mistakes and improvements, they deserve hilarious memes and jokes on this day. There are only a few old professional institutes in the country, including ICAI which has about 2.5 lakh members, making it the second-largest professional accounting and financial body in the world by numbers of members. CA Day or Chartered Accountants’ Day 2022: Date, Significance & History of the Day That Celebrates Chartered Accountants in India.

But if you are wondering why is CA Day celebrated on July 1, we have your answer. CA course is organized by ICAI and even the license to CA is given by the ICAI Institute. Since the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India was established on July 1, every year this day is celebrated as CA Day. On the day of the establishment of ICAI, National CA Day is celebrated to honour Chartered Accountants across the country. The job of a Chartered Accountant is to show the right direction to the financial position of any country and it is a tough one at that, why not make it easier for them? Share some of the funniest CA memes and jokes with your Chartered Accountant friend to bring a smile to their faces on this day!

Truth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CA_letsAchieve (@ca_letsachieve)

Hahaha

LOL

CA Jokes (File Image)

LMAO

Thora Toh Time De

CA Jokes (File Image)

ROFL

*At funeral of a CA* Relatives:Bhagwan Kunal ki aatma ko shanti de. *Kunal rises from deathbed* It's CA Kunal, haramkhoro. *Dies* — Chika Pikka Rikka (@imdhokla) June 17, 2016

Itni Khushi

CA Jokes (File Image)

Note that members of the Institute with a membership of less than five years are called Associate Chartered Accountants (ACA). Whereas members with a membership of more than five years are called Fellow Chartered Accountants (FCA). A member of ICAI can use CA before their name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).