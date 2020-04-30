National Honesty Day 2020 Quotes: Come Clean With These Inspirational Sayings on Truthfulness

National Honesty Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Honesty - it is a virtue that is cherished by all, possessed by some and pursued by few. And many times it becomes necessary to remind people of these good habits from time to time. This is the reason that every year on April 30, people in the United States celebrate National Honesty Day. A day set to remind people of the reasons, to be honest, and straightforward, many people enjoy celebrating National Honesty Day 2020 by sharing Happy Honest Day quotes and messages, wishes on Honest and truthfulness and quirky Honesty Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with our friends and family. Here are some inspirational sayings on honesty and truthfulness, for you to come clean to your near ones. Quotes on Honesty That Will Make You Believe Why ‘Honesty Is the Best Policy’.

National Honesty Day was created by the former press secretary of Maryland and writer of many novels, M. Hirsh Goldberg, in the early 1990s while writing the first draft and researching for his book The Book of Lies: Fibs, Tales, Schemes, Scams, Fakes, and Frauds That Have Changed The Course of History and Affect Our Daily Lives. The celebration has been a great way for friends and family to get to know each other’s raw, unfiltered side.

It is said that National Honesty Day celebration mainly revolves around making it okay for people to be truthful about anything and everything. Honesty is one of the few traits that can truly make or break every relationship, and this is a reminder for people to come clean and choose to be truthful every time. As we celebrate this annual commemoration, here are some quotes and sayings on Honesty and truthfulness that will help you celebrate National Honesty Day to the fullest.

“Being Honest May Not Get You a Lot of Friends but It’ll Always Get You the Right Ones.” John Lennon

“Honesty Is Telling the Truth to Ourselves and Others. Integrity Is Living That Truth.” Kenneth H. Blanchard

“Let’s Tell the Truth to People. When People Ask, ‘How Are You?’ Have the Nerve Sometimes to Answer Truthfully.” Maya Angelou

“Honesty Is the First Chapter in the Book of Wisdom.” Thomas Jefferson

“No Legacy Is So Rich As Honesty.” William Shakespeare

“Honesty and Frankness Make You Vulnerable. Be Honest and Frank Anyway.” Kent M. Keith

While the overarching theme of National Honesty Day is coming clean to the ones we care about, it also has an underlying message of recognising and understanding the need for prevention of political lies and serves to increase awareness of the most deceitful lies in history. Stirring these conversations is especially important in the current times, and we hope that this National Honesty Day, we take one step closer to building a transparent, honest and reliable system overall. Happy National Honesty Day!