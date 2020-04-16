National Horny Day 2020 Funny Memes: From Pornhub to Twitter to Netizens, Everyone Celebrates Horniness Like There’s No Tomorrow

Horny Day Memes (Photo Credits: File Image)

There is a day for anything and everything. You do not believe us. Right? What if we tell you there is a day dedicated to horniness? Yes, we have National Horny Day, and it is celebrated every year on April 16. Honestly, I am today years old when I found out about this piece of information. But not everyone happens to be this unaware. Netizens seem to be thrilled about celebrating National Horny Day 2020 and how. Leading the pack is the micro-blogging platform, Twitter itself. Picking on the fun trend is Pornhub Aria, Netflix and just about everyone who is horny and proud.

Merriam-Webster defines as the word horny as "excited sexually" or "desiring sexual gratification." And as per Urban Dictionary, the top definition of National Horny Day is – "National horny day is on April 16. Anyone can ask anyone for any sexual content (nudes) and/or actions." We suggest do not do it. Nobody likes unsolicited requests for nudes or sexual favours. Instead, try conveying your 'feelings' to your partner. And if you are single and stuck in lockdown, you have just one option. You know what I mean. I am talking about scrolling through your feed for best National Horny Day memes and laughing your a$$ off! What were you thinking, dirty mind? So, hop on to this roller-coaster to check out most hilarious jokes and funny memes on a horny day.

Pornhub and National Horny Day Are Made For Each Other!

National Horny Day? It's like the day was made for me. — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) April 16, 2020

Who Is The Good Boi??

National Horny Day is trending and i don't have care coz i'm innocent pic.twitter.com/E5L2EMLPPr — chììchíí🇵🇭🇹🇭 (@archiengani) April 16, 2020

Happy Birthday To You

how appropriate that national horny day just so happens to be my birthday — leavesrussell (@_leavesrussell_) April 16, 2020

Who Wants To Netflix and Chill?

thirst trap Chief Hopper reporting in for national horny day pic.twitter.com/5AMFWdA5iE — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2020

We See What You Did There

national horny day on hump day... we see where your head's at — Twitter (@Twitter) April 16, 2020

HAHAHHAHHAHHAH

When it’s National Horny Day, but you’re in lockdown and single: pic.twitter.com/X4SFM9EPXm — Brownie (@CronicBrownie) April 16, 2020

Wasn't it an absolute fun ride? And if these memes are making you feel hornier, then you could try reading "Is Masturbation The Best Way To Orgasm" or "What Is Mutual Masturbation?". It should be of good help. As for now, wishing you a Happy National Horny Day 2020 *wink, wink*.